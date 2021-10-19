Punjab logs 25 fresh Covid cases, no death

Chandigarh

Punjab on Monday reported 25 fresh Covid cases taking the tally to 602059, according to a medical bulletin.

With no Covid-related fatality reported in the past 24 hours, the death toll stood at 16,544, it said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Among fresh cases, six were reported in Patiala and four each in Amritsar and Hoshiarpur. With 219 active cases, the state’s positivity was 0.12%, the bulletin said.

With 32 recoveries from the infection, the number of cured persons has reached 5,85,296, it said.

A total of 1,50,24,348 samples have been collected for testing so far in the state of which 31,231 were tested on Saturday. As many as 99,209 doses of the vaccines were administered on Monday, the bulletin said.