Punjab logs 26 Covid-19 infections, one death

Punjab on Tuesday registered 26 fresh Covid-19 cases and recorded one virus-related death, a medical bulletin of the state health department said.

The positivity rate in the state was detected at its lowest at 0.08 % on Tuesday, the media bulletin said. With fresh cases, Punjab’s cumulative patient tally on Tuesday reached 6,00,877 cases, while the number of active cases in the state is 320.

Among fresh infections, maximum 10 cases were detected in SAS Ngar, according to the bulletin.

With 31 recoveries from the infection, the number of cured persons has reached 5,84,110, it said. Till now, 16,447 people have lost their lives due to the virus in the state.

A total of 1,36,85,244 samples have been collected for testing so far in the state.