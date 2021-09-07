Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Punjab logs 26 Covid-19 infections, one death
chandigarh news

Punjab logs 26 Covid-19 infections, one death

With fresh cases, Punjab’s cumulative patient tally on Tuesday reached 6,00,877, while the number of active cases in the state is 320
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON SEP 07, 2021 11:05 PM IST
The Covid-19 positivity rate in Punjab was detected at its lowest at 0.08 % on Tuesday. (HT Photo)

Punjab on Tuesday registered 26 fresh Covid-19 cases and recorded one virus-related death, a medical bulletin of the state health department said.

The positivity rate in the state was detected at its lowest at 0.08 % on Tuesday, the media bulletin said. With fresh cases, Punjab’s cumulative patient tally on Tuesday reached 6,00,877 cases, while the number of active cases in the state is 320.

Among fresh infections, maximum 10 cases were detected in SAS Ngar, according to the bulletin.

With 31 recoveries from the infection, the number of cured persons has reached 5,84,110, it said. Till now, 16,447 people have lost their lives due to the virus in the state.

A total of 1,36,85,244 samples have been collected for testing so far in the state.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Politicians, drug smugglers complement each other, nexus difficult to break: HC

HC asks Punjab to set timeframe for installing CCTV cameras at police posts

Drug money linked to August 26 heroin seizure recovered from Rajouri: DGP

PTU skill institute work back on track as govt remits 11-crore map clearance fee
TRENDING TOPICS
NEET UG Admit Card 2021
Horoscope Today
Mumbai Covid-19 cases
Tokyo Paralympics
Shikshak Parv 2021 Live
INS Anvesh
Gold Price
Covid-19 cases
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP