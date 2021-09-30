Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Punjab logs 26 fresh Covid cases, 1 death
chandigarh news

Punjab logs 26 fresh Covid cases, 1 death

Among fresh cases in Punjab, eight were reported in Mohali, four in Gurdaspur and three in Jalandhar
By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON SEP 30, 2021 01:10 AM IST
Twenty-seven people recovered from Covid infection, taking the recovery count to 5,84,797 in Punjab.

Punjab on Wednesday reported 26 fresh Covid cases that took the infection tally to 6,01,600, according to a medical bulletin.

With one coronavirus-related fatality, the death toll reached 16,513 in the state.

Among fresh cases, eight were reported in Mohali, four in Gurdaspur and three in Jalandhar.

The number of active cases stood at 290.

Twenty-seven people recovered from the infection, taking the recovery count to 5,84,797 in the state, the bulletin said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Ludhiana: Electricity tower damaged after truck rams into it

Notice served on Moga village for helping NRI encroach common land

Sidhu’s resignation is Congress’ internal matter: Alka Lamba

HP bypolls: Congress election committee to meet in October 2
TRENDING TOPICS
World Rabies Day 2021
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Bharat Bandh 2021
India's Covid-19 tally
Fuel prices
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP