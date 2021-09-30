Punjab logs 26 fresh Covid cases, 1 death

Punjab on Wednesday reported 26 fresh Covid cases that took the infection tally to 6,01,600, according to a medical bulletin.

With one coronavirus-related fatality, the death toll reached 16,513 in the state.

Among fresh cases, eight were reported in Mohali, four in Gurdaspur and three in Jalandhar.

The number of active cases stood at 290.

Twenty-seven people recovered from the infection, taking the recovery count to 5,84,797 in the state, the bulletin said.