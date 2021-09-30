Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Punjab logs 26 fresh Covid cases, 1 death
Twenty-seven people recovered from Covid infection, taking the recovery count to 5,84,797 in Punjab.
Twenty-seven people recovered from Covid infection, taking the recovery count to 5,84,797 in Punjab.
chandigarh news

Punjab logs 26 fresh Covid cases, 1 death

Among fresh cases in Punjab, eight were reported in Mohali, four in Gurdaspur and three in Jalandhar
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON SEP 30, 2021 01:10 AM IST

Punjab on Wednesday reported 26 fresh Covid cases that took the infection tally to 6,01,600, according to a medical bulletin.

With one coronavirus-related fatality, the death toll reached 16,513 in the state.

Among fresh cases, eight were reported in Mohali, four in Gurdaspur and three in Jalandhar.

The number of active cases stood at 290.

Twenty-seven people recovered from the infection, taking the recovery count to 5,84,797 in the state, the bulletin said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.