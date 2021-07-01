Punjab logs 262 fresh cases, 15 fatalities

Punjab on Wednesday reported 262 fresh cases, taking the infection tally to 5,95,609, while 15 more fatalities pushed the death toll to 16,052, according to a medical bulletin.

The number of active cases has dropped to 3,134, the bulletin said.

Kapurthala and Tarn Taran registered two deaths each followed by one each in Amritsar, Bathinda, Faridkot, Fatehgarh Sahib, Fazilka, Ferozepur, Hoshiarpur, Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Rupnagar and Sangrur.

Amritsar reported 34 cases, highest in the state, followed by Bathinda 28 and Jalandhar 23. The Covid-19 positivity rate in the state stood at 0.54%, the bulletin said.

With 452 recoveries from the infection, the number of cured persons in the state has reached 5,76,423, according to the bulletin.

There are 103 critical patients on ventilator support, 339 other critical patients and 1,501 on oxygen support, the bulletin said.

A total of 1,08,96,152 samples have so far been collected for testing in the state, it added.