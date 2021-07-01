Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Punjab logs 262 fresh cases, 15 fatalities
chandigarh news

Punjab logs 262 fresh cases, 15 fatalities

Kapurthala and Tarn Taran registered two deaths each followed by one each in Amritsar, Bathinda, Faridkot, Fatehgarh Sahib, Fazilka, Ferozepur, Hoshiarpur, Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Rupnagar and Sangrur
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JUL 01, 2021 01:25 AM IST
Punjab logs 262 fresh cases, 15 fatalities

Punjab on Wednesday reported 262 fresh cases, taking the infection tally to 5,95,609, while 15 more fatalities pushed the death toll to 16,052, according to a medical bulletin.

The number of active cases has dropped to 3,134, the bulletin said.

Kapurthala and Tarn Taran registered two deaths each followed by one each in Amritsar, Bathinda, Faridkot, Fatehgarh Sahib, Fazilka, Ferozepur, Hoshiarpur, Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Rupnagar and Sangrur.

Amritsar reported 34 cases, highest in the state, followed by Bathinda 28 and Jalandhar 23. The Covid-19 positivity rate in the state stood at 0.54%, the bulletin said.

With 452 recoveries from the infection, the number of cured persons in the state has reached 5,76,423, according to the bulletin.

There are 103 critical patients on ventilator support, 339 other critical patients and 1,501 on oxygen support, the bulletin said.

A total of 1,08,96,152 samples have so far been collected for testing in the state, it added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Woman’s adorable dance with grandfather will surely melt your heart. Watch

Jasprit Bumrah and Sanjana Ganesan light up Instagram with their gorgeous photo

Rare venomous snake found in Uttarakhand, first in the state

Puppy gets a smaller puppy pal and she can’t control her excitement. Watch
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Covid Vaccine
Gold Price Today
Raj Kaushal
Covaxin
LinkedIn
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP