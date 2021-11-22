Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Cities / Chandigarh News / Punjab logs 27 fresh Covid cases, no death
chandigarh news

Punjab logs 27 fresh Covid cases, no death

As per a medical bulletin of the state government, no Covid-related death was reported in Punjab on November 21
With 27 fresh Covid cases, Punjab’s cumulative infection tally has reached 602,980. (HT Photo)
Updated on Nov 22, 2021 01:09 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Punjab on Sunday registered 27 fresh Covid-19 cases at a positivity rate of 0.16%, a medical bulletin of the state government said. No Covid-related death was reported in the state on the day.

With this, the state’s total infection tally has reached 602,980 while the number of active cases was 279. Among the fresh cases, maximum 11 were recorded in Fatehgarh Sahib, four each in Jalandhar and Pathankot and two in Hoshiarpur.

With 35 recoveries from the infection, the number of cured persons has reached 586,117 the bulletin said. Till now 16,584 people have lost their lives due to the virus.

As many as 17,142 tests were done and 18,619 vaccine doses were administered on Sunday.

