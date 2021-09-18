Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
chandigarh news

Punjab logs 29 fresh Covid cases

Punjab on Friday reported 29 fresh cases of coronavirus that took the infection tally to 6,01,206, according to a medical bulletin
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON SEP 18, 2021 12:25 AM IST
Punjab logs 29 fresh Covid cases

Punjab on Friday reported 29 fresh cases of coronavirus that took the infection tally to 6,01,206, according to a medical bulletin.

With no fatality reported in the last 24 hours, the death toll stood at 16,467.

Among the new Covid cases, six were reported in Amritsar, five in Pathankot and four in Jalandhar, the bulletin said.

The number of active cases came down to 309 in the state.

Thirty-one people recovered from the infection, taking the number of those who have recovered to 5,84030, the bulletin said.

The state reported the positivity rate of 0.07 %.

A total of 1,40,95,509 samples have been collected for testing in the state so far of which 41,084 were tested on Friday. As many as 2,32,742 doses of the vaccine were administered on Friday.

