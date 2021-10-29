Punjab logs 31 fresh Covid cases, 1 death

Punjab on Friday reported 31 fresh Covid cases taking the infection tally to 6,02,349, according to a media bulletin.

With one Covid-related fatality, the death toll reached 16,557. The state reported the positivity rate of 0.09 %, the bulletin said.

Among fresh cases, seven were registered in Rupnagar, five in Mohali and four in Amritsar. The lone death in the state was reported in Gurdaspur, the bulletin said.

The state reported 253 active cases. With 25 recoveries from the infection, the number of cured persons has reached 585539, the bulletin said.