Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Punjab logs 31 fresh Covid cases, 1 death
chandigarh news

Punjab logs 31 fresh Covid cases, 1 death

Among fresh Covid cases in Punjab, seven were registered in Rupnagar, five in Mohali and four in Amritsar
With 25 recoveries from Covid, the number of cured persons has reached 585539 in Punjab.
Published on Oct 29, 2021 11:52 PM IST
By HT Correspondent

Punjab on Friday reported 31 fresh Covid cases taking the infection tally to 6,02,349, according to a media bulletin.

With one Covid-related fatality, the death toll reached 16,557. The state reported the positivity rate of 0.09 %, the bulletin said.

Among fresh cases, seven were registered in Rupnagar, five in Mohali and four in Amritsar. The lone death in the state was reported in Gurdaspur, the bulletin said.

The state reported 253 active cases. With 25 recoveries from the infection, the number of cured persons has reached 585539, the bulletin said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
For You
TRENDING TOPICS
Today Panchang
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
T20 World Cup 2021
World Stroke Day
Facebook
Aryan Khan
Covid-19 cases
Mullaperiyar dam
Halloween 2021
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP