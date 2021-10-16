Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Punjab logs 31 fresh Covid cases, no death
chandigarh news

Punjab logs 31 fresh Covid cases, no death

Among the fresh cases in Punjab, four each were reported in Ludhiana and Mohali and three in Jalandhar
With 26 recoveries from Covid in Punjab, the number of cured persons has reached 5,85,224.
Published on Oct 16, 2021 01:15 AM IST
By HT Correspondent

Chandigarh

Punjab on Friday reported 31 fresh Covid cases, taking the count to 6,01,992, according to a medical bulletin. With no Covid-related fatality reported in the past 24 hours, the death toll stood at 16,540.

The state’s positivity rate was 0.07%, the bulletin said.

Among the fresh cases, four each were reported in Ludhiana and Mohali and three in Jalandhar. The number of active cases marginally increased to 228, according to the bulletin.

With 26 recoveries from the infection, the number of cured persons has reached 5,85,224, it said.

A total of 1,49,63,737 samples have been collected for testing so far in the state of which 31,231 were tested on Friday. As many as 9,809 doses of the vaccines were administered on a day, the bulletin said.

