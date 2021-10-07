Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
chandigarh news

Punjab logs 31 more Covid cases

Published on Oct 07, 2021 01:25 AM IST
With no fresh Covid fatality, the death toll in Punjab stood at 16,526.
By Press Trust of India

Punjab on Wednesday reported 31 fresh cases of coronavirus, taking the infection tally to 6,01,782, according to a medical bulletin.

With no fresh Covid-related, the toll stood at 16,526. One fatality was added to the toll after reconciliation of data, the bulletin said.

Among new COVID-19 cases, Muktsar reported five cases, followed by three each in Bathinda, Jalandhar and Pathankot.

The number of active cases was 264.

Twenty-six people recovered from the infection, taking the number of those who have been cured to 5,84,992, as per the bulletin.

