Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Punjab logs 341 new Covid cases, 12 deaths
chandigarh news

Punjab logs 341 new Covid cases, 12 deaths

Ludhiana reported 43 new cases, followed by 33 in Bathinda and 30 in Amritsar, according to the bulletin. The state’s positivity rate stands at 0.7%
By Press Trust of India
PUBLISHED ON JUN 26, 2021 01:08 AM IST
Chandigarh

Punjab on Friday registered 341 fresh Covid cases, taking the tally to 5,94,279, while 12 more fatalities pushed the death toll to 15,956, according to a medical bulletin.

The number of active cases has dropped to 4,832, it said.

Deaths were reported from several districts including Fazilka, Ferozepur and Gurdaspur.

With 768 recoveries, the number of cured persons has reached 5,73,491 in the state, it said.

There are 114 critical patients who are on ventilator support, 373 other critical patients and 1,676 are on oxygen support, the bulletin said.

It said that 1,06,56,459 samples have been collected for testing so far in the state.

