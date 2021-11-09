Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Punjab logs 36 fresh Covid cases, 1 death
chandigarh news

Punjab logs 36 fresh Covid cases, 1 death

Among fresh Covid cases in Punjab, 11 were reported in Mohali, and six each in Amritsar and Jalandhar
With 23 recoveries from Covid, the number of cured persons has reached 5,85,821 in Punjab.
Updated on Nov 09, 2021 11:42 PM IST
By HT Correspondent

Punjab on Tuesday reported 36 fresh cases taking the infection count to 602616, according to a medical bulletin.

The state reported one Covid-related fatality, taking the death toll to 16,566, it said. The state registered a positivity rate of 0.14 %.

Among fresh cases, 11 were reported in Mohali, and six each in Amritsar and Jalandhar. The state has 229 active cases.

With 23 recoveries from the infection, the number of cured persons has reached 5,85,821, the bulletin said.

A total of 1,56,01,589 samples have been collected for testing in the state so far of which 25,395 were tested on Tuesday. As many as 91,410 doses of vaccines were administered on the day.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Recommended For You
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Padma Awards
India Covid Cases
Today Panchang
T20 World Cup 2021
Poonam Pandey
Tamil Nadu Rainfall
Chhath Puja 2021
Chhath Puja 2021 Day 2
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP