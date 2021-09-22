Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Punjab logs 37 fresh Covid cases, 1 death
chandigarh news

Punjab logs 37 fresh Covid cases, 1 death

Punjab on Tuesday reported 37 fresh Covid cases taking the infection count to 6,01,359, according to a media bulletin
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON SEP 22, 2021 01:22 AM IST
With 43 recoveries in Punjab, the number of cured persons in Punjab has reached 5,84,554. (HT file)

Punjab on Tuesday reported 37 fresh Covid cases taking the infection count to 6,01,359, according to a media bulletin. With one Covid-related fatality reported in the past 24 hours, the death toll reached 16,501 the bulletin said.

The positivity rate stood at 0.11 %, the media bulletin said. The number of active cases also came down to 304.

Among fresh cases, eight were reported in Mohali, seven in Sangrur, and three in Amritsar, the bulletin said.

With 43 recoveries, the number of cured persons has reached 5,84,554, it said.

A total of 1,42,35,452 samples have been collected for testing in the state of which 32,339 were tested on Tuesday, the bulletin said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Minor raped in Zirakpur hotel: Mother among seven booked

Dera Bassi: 38-year-old woman killed, two injured in road accident

Kidnapped Hoshiarpur youth rescued, one held

‘Humiliated’ 25-year-old drug addict dies by suicide in Ludhiana
TRENDING TOPICS
World Alzheimer's Day
PM Modi
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Mullah Baradar
Raj Kundra
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP