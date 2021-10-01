Punjab logs 38 fresh Covid cases, 1 death

Chandigarh

The number of Covid cases in Punjab reached 6,01,635 after 38 people tested positive for the virus on Thursday, according to a medical bulletin.

The state reported one Covid-related fatality, taking the death toll to 16,516, it said. A total of 35 patients recovered from the virus in the state, pushing the number of cured persons to 5,84,832, the bulletin said.

The state has 287 active cases.

Among the fresh cases, Gurdaspur reported nine, followed by four each in Ferozepur and Jalandhar, the bulletin said.