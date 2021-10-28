Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Punjab logs 38 fresh Covid cases

Chandigarh Punjab on Wednesday reported 38 fresh Covid cases taking the infection count to 6,02,289, according to a medical bulletin
With no Covid-related fatality reported, the death toll stood at 16,556.
Published on Oct 28, 2021 01:57 AM IST
By HT Correspondent

Chandigarh

The positivity rate of the state was 0.11 % and actives cases were 246.

Among the fresh Covid cases, Jalandhar reported eight, Ferozepur five and Amritsar four, the bulletin said.

With 18 recoveries from the infection, the number of cured persons has reached 5,85,487, it said.

