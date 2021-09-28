Punjab logs 38 more Covid cases, one death

Punjab on Monday reported 38 fresh coronavirus cases that took the infection tally to 6,01,538, according to a medical bulletin.

A Covid-related death was reported from Faridkot district and the toll went up to 16,507.

Of the fresh cases, Jalandhar reported nine cases, followed by five in Amritsar and four in Fazilka.

The number of active cases stood at 284.

Thirty-five people recovered from the infection, taking the number of those who have been cured to 5,84,747, according to the bulletin.