Punjab logs 409 Covid cases, 20 more deaths
By Press Trust of India
PUBLISHED ON JUN 23, 2021 01:01 AM IST
Punjab on Tuesday registered 409 new Covid cases, taking the infection tally to 5,93,063, while 20 more fatalities pushed the death toll to 15,888, according to a medical bulletin.

There are 5,968 active cases in the state and the positivity rate stands at 0.91%, the bulletin said.

Deaths were reported from Amritsar, Bathinda Faridkot and Ludhiana. Fazilka reported 48 infections, followed by 36 in Jalandhar and 34 in Ludhiana.

With 880 recoveries, the number of cured people reached 5,71,207, according to the bulletin.

There are 155 critical patients who are on ventilator support, 438 other critical patients and 1,813 are on oxygen support, the bulletin said.

A total of 1,05,01,071 samples have been collected for testing so far in the state, it said.

