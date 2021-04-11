Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Punjab logs 58 more Covid deaths, 3,294 fresh cases
chandigarh news

Punjab logs 58 more Covid deaths, 3,294 fresh cases

Punjab on Saturday reported 58 coronavirus-related fatalities, taking the death toll to 7,448, while the infection tally mounted to 2,69,733 with 3,294 fresh cases, according to a health department bulletin
By HTC and PTI
PUBLISHED ON APR 11, 2021 01:12 AM IST
Punjab logs 58 more Covid deaths, 3,294 fresh cases

Punjab on Saturday reported 58 coronavirus-related fatalities, taking the death toll to 7,448, while the infection tally mounted to 2,69,733 with 3,294 fresh cases, according to a health department bulletin.

The number of active cases rose from 27,219 on Friday to 28,015 on Saturday.

Ten people died in Hoshiarpur, seven in Gurdaspur and six each in Ludhiana and Jalandhar, among others.

Of the fresh cases, Mohali registered 413 infections, followed by Jalandhar 407, Ludhiana 389, Amritsar 306 and Patiala 282, among others.

A total of 2,385 coronavirus patients were discharged after recovering from the infection, taking the number of cured persons to 2,34,270 in the state, the bulletin added.

There are 35 critical patients who are on ventilator support, while 371 are on oxygen support, it said.

A total of 63,08,652 samples have been tested for Covid-19 so far in the state.

Defer elective surgeries till April 30: Principal secy

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Sukhbir accuses Amarinder of compromising state’s interests

Capt govt failed in putting up a strong case: Bhagwant Mann

2015 police firing: As HC orders new SIT, kin of those killed say justice looks farther now

Courts can’t act as ‘super examiner’, rules Punjab and Haryana HC

Principal secretary, health and family welfare, Hussan Lal, on Saturday chaired a virtual meeting with private hospitals of the state for Covid-19 management and urged them to defer the elective surgeries at least till April 30 to meet the rising number of demand for Covid beds.

There are 213 private hospitals on board for the Covid-19 treatment in the state. He said 20,000 doses of Remdesivir have been provided to government and private hospitals and these were available free of cost.

Entry to Patiala NIS campus banned

Patiala: With fresh Covid cases being reported from Patiala’s National Institute of Sports (NIS), the health department has banned entry of outsiders on the campus premises. On Saturday, six Covid cases were reported from the residential complex of the institute taking the count to 45.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Coronavirus Live Updates
Covid-19 cases in India
Covid vaccine
PM Modi
IPL 2021, MI vs RCB
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
Janhvi Kapoor
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP