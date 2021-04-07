Punjab logs 62 deaths, 2,924 Covid new cases

Punjab reported 62 coronavirus-related deaths and 2,924 new cases, according to a bulletin released by the state government on Tuesday.

The active cases rose to 25,913 and 2,350 patients were cured, taking the number of recoveries to 2.24 lakh, according to a bulletin. The 62 new fatalities took the toll to 7,216, while the infection tally rose to 2,57,057 with 2,924 cases, the bulletin said.

Mohali reported a maximum of 521 cases, followed by 401 in Ludhiana, 307 in Jalandhar, 290 in Patiala and 248 in Amritsar. Nine people succumbed to the infection in Amritsar, seven in Hoshiarpur, six in Jalandhar, five each in Gurdaspur, Kapurthala, Mohali and Ludhiana, among others, it said.

There are 29 critical patients who are on ventilator support while 357 are on oxygen support. A total of 61,45,532 samples have been collected for testing so far.

Patti MLA tests positive

TARN TARAN: Patti MLA Harminder Singh Gill has tested positive for coronavirus. Gill revealed this in a Facebook post on Tuesday and urged all who came in his contact to get themselves tested.

On Monday, Gill held a press conference at the Patti civil hospital for highlighting the four-year achievements of the Congress government. Nearly 100 people gathered in the hospital and social distancing norms were violated.