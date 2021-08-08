Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Punjab logs 63 fresh Covid cases, 1 death
chandigarh news

Punjab logs 63 fresh Covid cases, 1 death

Chandigarh Punjab’s Covid-19 tally increased to 5,99,428 on Saturday with 63 fresh cases while the death toll climbed to 16,313 as one more person succumbed to the disease, according to a medical bulletin
By Press Trust of India
UPDATED ON AUG 08, 2021 12:42 AM IST
Punjab logs 63 fresh Covid cases, 1 death

Chandigarh

Punjab’s Covid-19 tally increased to 5,99,428 on Saturday with 63 fresh cases while the death toll climbed to 16,313 as one more person succumbed to the disease, according to a medical bulletin.

Of the fresh cases, Jalandhar reported 13, Gurdaspur 11 and Ludhiana nine, the bulletin stated.

There are 461 active Covid cases in Punjab. With 74 more recoveries, the number of cured people reached 5,82,654, it said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
RELATED STORIES
TRENDING NEWS

Neeraj Chopra wins historic gold medal in men’s javelin throw. Twitter reacts

Penguin chicks swim for the first time, people love sweet video

Video of doggo ‘just chilling’ goes viral with nearly seven million views

Hiker resting in wildlife crossing structure sleeps through bear encounter
TRENDING TOPICS
RBI Monetary Policy
Tokyo 2020
Tokyo Olympics 2020
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Olympics
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP