Punjab logs 63 fresh Covid cases, 1 death

Chandigarh Punjab’s Covid-19 tally increased to 5,99,428 on Saturday with 63 fresh cases while the death toll climbed to 16,313 as one more person succumbed to the disease, according to a medical bulletin
By Press Trust of India
UPDATED ON AUG 08, 2021 12:42 AM IST

Punjab’s Covid-19 tally increased to 5,99,428 on Saturday with 63 fresh cases while the death toll climbed to 16,313 as one more person succumbed to the disease, according to a medical bulletin.

Of the fresh cases, Jalandhar reported 13, Gurdaspur 11 and Ludhiana nine, the bulletin stated.

There are 461 active Covid cases in Punjab. With 74 more recoveries, the number of cured people reached 5,82,654, it said.

