Punjab logs 69 fresh Covid cases, no death

Chandigarh: Punjab on Thursday reported 69 fresh Covid cases taking the infection tally to 7,58,259, according to a medical bulletin.

With no Covid-related fatality, the death toll stood at 17,718. The state’s positivity rate also came down to 0.43% and active cases dropped to 449, it said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Among districts, Fazilka topped the list with nine cases, followed by eight each in Mohali and Ludhiana.

With 124 persons recovering from the virus, the number of cured persons in the state has reached 7,40,092, the bulletin said.

A total of 61,441 people were vaccinated on Thursday, it said.