Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Punjab logs 69 fresh Covid cases, no death
chandigarh news

Punjab logs 69 fresh Covid cases, no death

With no Covid-related fatality, the death toll in Punjab stood at 17,718. The state’s positivity rate also came down to 0.43% and active cases dropped to 449
Among districts, Fazilka topped the list with nine Covid cases, followed by eight each in Mohali and Ludhiana.
Published on Mar 04, 2022 01:33 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Chandigarh: Punjab on Thursday reported 69 fresh Covid cases taking the infection tally to 7,58,259, according to a medical bulletin.

With no Covid-related fatality, the death toll stood at 17,718. The state’s positivity rate also came down to 0.43% and active cases dropped to 449, it said.

Among districts, Fazilka topped the list with nine cases, followed by eight each in Mohali and Ludhiana.

With 124 persons recovering from the virus, the number of cured persons in the state has reached 7,40,092, the bulletin said.

A total of 61,441 people were vaccinated on Thursday, it said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP