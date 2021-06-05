Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Punjab logs 71 Covid deaths, 2,009 cases
chandigarh news

Punjab logs 71 Covid deaths, 2,009 cases

Ten deaths were reported from Patiala, nine from Sangrur, eight from Bathinda and seven from Ludhiana
By Press Trust of India
PUBLISHED ON JUN 05, 2021 01:34 AM IST
Punjab on Friday registered 71 more fatalities due to Covid-19, taking the death toll to 14,927, while 2,009 fresh cases pushed the infection count to 5,76,119, according to a medical bulletin.

The number of active cases declined to 26,277 from 28,673 on Thursday.

Ten deaths were reported from Patiala, nine from Sangrur, eight from Bathinda and seven from Ludhiana, the bulletin said.

Ludhiana reported 200 fresh cases, followed by Jalandhar (168), Kapurthala (156) and Bathinda (145).

The state’s positivity rate dropped to 2.98% from 3.21% on Thursday.

With 4,314 more recoveries, the number of cured persons in the state reached 5,34,915, as per the bulletin.

There are 284 critical patients who are on ventilator support, 735 other critical patients and 3,575 others on oxygen support, the bulletin said.

A total of 95,30,712 samples have been collected for testing so far in the state, it said.

