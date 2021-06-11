Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Punjab logs 71 deaths, 1,333 new Covid cases

Bathinda reported nine deaths, the highest in the state, followed by six each from Amritsar and Muktsar and five each from Patiala, Ludhiana and Ferozepur
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JUN 11, 2021 01:00 AM IST
Chandigarh

Punjab on Thursday reported 71 more Covid-related fatalities, taking the death toll to 15,367, while 1,333 fresh cases pushed the state’s infection tally to 5,84,785, according to a medical bulletin released by the state government.

Jalandhar reported 152 cases, Fazilka 116, Amritsar 115 and Ludhiana 113, the bulletin said. The number of active cases dropped to 16,244 from 17,344 on Wednesday. The state’s positivity rate stood at 2.36%.

With 2,337 recoveries, the number of cured persons reached 5,53,174, as per the bulletin.

There are 212 critical patients who are on ventilator while 2,797 are on oxygen support, the bulletin said. A total of 98,80,737 samples have been collected for testing so far in the state, it said.

