Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Punjab logs 78 fresh Covid cases, 1 death
chandigarh news

Punjab logs 78 fresh Covid cases, 1 death

Punjab on Thursday reported 78 fresh Covid cases, taking the total count to 5,99,758, according to a medical bulletin
By Press Trust of India
UPDATED ON AUG 13, 2021 12:43 AM IST
Punjab on Thursday reported 78 fresh Covid cases, taking the total count to 5,99,758, according to a medical bulletin.

On Wednesday, the state had seen 107 cases.

One death from Patiala took the toll to 16,334 in the state.

The toll also included eight deaths, which were not reported earlier, according to the bulletin.

The number of active Covid cases rose to 533 from 517 on Wednesday.

Bathinda reported a maximum of 13 new cases, followed by eight in Ludhiana and seven in Hoshiarpur.

With 55 recoveries from the infection, the recovery count reached 5,82,891, the bulletin said.

