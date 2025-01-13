Menu Explore
Punjab LoP Partap Bajwa writes to Union minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, seeks probe into ‘embezzlement’ of rural devp funds

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Jan 13, 2025 07:38 AM IST

The senior Congress leader pointed out that of these, approximately ₹1.8 crore were fraudulently paid to certain companies. He said over ₹4,500 crore were allocated under the 15th finance commission and distributed among panchayats ( ₹3,100 crore), panchayat samitis ( ₹900 crore) and zila parishads ( ₹450 crore).

Leader of Opposition in assembly Partap Singh Bajwa shot off a letter to Union rural development minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, demanding an independent probe by the Centre into the alleged ‘embezzlement’ of rural development funds in Punjab.

Punjab LoP Partap Bajwa, called for an investigation into the utilisation of grants released to panchayati raj institutions (PRIs) from 2022 to 2024, following allegations of ‘misappropriations’ amounting to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.8 crore. (HT File)
Punjab LoP Partap Bajwa, called for an investigation into the utilisation of grants released to panchayati raj institutions (PRIs) from 2022 to 2024, following allegations of ‘misappropriations’ amounting to 1.8 crore. (HT File)

In the letter, Bajwa called for an investigation into the utilisation of grants released to panchayati raj institutions (PRIs) from 2022 to 2024, following allegations of ‘misappropriations’ amounting to 1.8 crore.

He said over 4,500 crore were allocated under the 15th finance commission and distributed among panchayats ( 3,100 crore), panchayat samitis ( 900 crore) and zila parishads ( 450 crore).

The senior Congress leader pointed out that of these, approximately 1.8 crore were fraudulently paid to certain companies.

