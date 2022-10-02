Punjab loses on exchequer as red sand from Rajasthan makes inroad

As the availability of sand continues to remain scarce in Punjab, the essential construction material from Rajasthan is getting in demand in the state.

Rajasthan sand has a distinct red colour and traders and transporters said it is for the first time that sand from the neighbouring state is being sold in Punjab.

Official sources said the Punjab government is facing a huge exchequer loss due to an ongoing ban on sand mining and the construction activities in the state have almost come to a grinding halt.

Industry sources said people are forced to buy red sand to meet their requirements.

A cross-section of people associated with transportation, construction and sale of sand said owing to uncertainty over the smooth availability of the natural resource, a trend in the increase in demand for Rajasthan sand in picking. They spoke on a condition to remain anonymous.

River sand mining remained prohibited during the rainy season from July 1 to September 30. But sources said illegal mining was on and sand was sold in black.

On August 29, Punjab and Haryana HC stayed sand mining activity in the Ravi riverbed in Pathankot and Gurdaspur, following an affidavit by the Indian Army of a “nexus between the sand mafia and “drug smugglers”.

“Kolayat in Bikaner is the main source of red sand and in the last few weeks, its demand is getting higher day by day. Rates fluctuate on daily basis. When ‘lal reta’ started hitting Punjab markets in August, it was sold at ₹110 per quintal at the wholesale rates and this week it was plunged to ₹90-92 per quintal for a truck,” said a Bathinda-based goods transporter.

An entrepreneur with a business interest in natural resources from the Fazilka district said people have no option but to fulfiill their construction requirements by replacing the popular sand from Pathankot mines.

“Quality of red sand is on par with that comes from Punjab or Haryana. Though mining operations are stopped officially in Punjab and sand extracted illegally is sold at a much higher rate of ₹150 per quintal in retail,” he added.

A retailer in Bathinda pegged the red sand rate at ₹120 per quintal on Sunday adding the prices are negotiable.

“Bathinda and adjoining districts are also getting supplies of dark-coloured sand from Karnal at almost the same rate on par with the Bikaner sand,” he said.

According to a construction contractor in Ferozepur, a short supply of sand and bajri (gravel) has hit the construction in the public and private sectors. Transporters have started getting supplies from Rajasthan and Haryana at a premium, he added.

“In June, rates of half-inch gravel, another core item for construction, were ₹55-60 per quintal and it has shot up to ₹106 per quintal. As activities of mining and stone crushing have hit in Punjab, rates have increased drastically due to increase in transportation cost,” said the contractor.