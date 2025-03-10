Menu Explore
Punjab losing 1,000 youths annually to drugs, claims Warring

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Mar 10, 2025 08:20 AM IST

The Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee president has also alleged that Punjab is witnessing nearly 40 drug-related deaths every month, with many cases going unreported

Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, while addressing a rally in Patiala under the ‘Naukari Devo, Nasha Nahi’ campaign on Sunday, lashed out at the Aam Aadmi Party-led Punjab government for its alleged failure to tackle the growing drug menace and unemployment in the state.

Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring during the ‘Naukari Devo, Nasha Nahi’ campaign in Patiala on Sunday. (HT Photo)
Criticising chief minister Bhagwant Mann’s administration, Warring claimed that Punjab is witnessing nearly 40 drug-related deaths every month, with many cases going unreported. He also alleged that the state was losing over 1,000 youth annually to drug abuse, calling for urgent and decisive action to address the crisis.

Commending Punjab Youth Congress president Mohit Mohindra for spearheading the campaign, Warring also emphasised the need for greater youth participation in state politics. He advocated for allocation of at least 60 seats to young candidates in the 2027 Punjab assembly elections.

Meanwhile, Punjab leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa said that AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal was orchestrating moves to secure a Rajya Sabha seat from Punjab. Bajwa pointed to the nomination of Rajya Sabha MP Sanjeev Arora for the Ludhiana South by-election, calling it a strategic ploy to clear Kejriwal’s path to Rajya Sabha. He warned that the people of Punjab would not tolerate Kejriwal governing the state without their mandate.

Bajwa also accused AAP of deceiving the public with false promises, particularly on the issue of reverse migration. “Bhagwant Mann had pledged to bring back Punjabi youth from abroad, but the reality was quite the opposite. Instead, many young individuals were fleeing the state, often falling victim to fraudulent immigration agents, with some even being deported from the US in handcuffs,” Bajwa said.

The Congress leader further alleged that Punjab was being run by Kejriwal rather than Bhagwant Mann. He said that mass transfers of officers were reportedly ordered by Kejriwal.

Meanwhile, Mohit Mohindra, who is leading the ‘Naukari Devo, Nasha Nahi’ campaign, expressed concern over the growing frustration among Punjab’s youth. He accused the AAP government of failing to deliver on employment promises while allowing drug abuse to spiral out of control. Mohindra also called for the establishment of a commission of inquiry to investigate allegations of rigging in panchayat and municipal elections.

