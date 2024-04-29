Punjab LS polls: Congress fields Warring from Ludhiana, Randhawa from Gurdaspur

The Congress on Monday announced four more Lok Sabha candidates from Punjab, fielding state unit chief Amarinder Singh Brar (Raja Warring) from Ludhiana and party general secretary Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa from Gurdaspur. Punjab Congress chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring (left) and Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa were on Monday named party candidates from Ludhiana and Gurdaspur Lok Sabha constituencies, respectively, for the June 1 elections. (File photo)

The party has fielded former MP Vijay Inder Singla from Anandpur Sahib and Kulbir Singh Zira from Khadoor Sahib, replacing sitting MP Jasbir Singh Gill.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

Congress MP from Anandpur Sahib Manish Tewari has been shifted to Chandigarh Lok Sabha constituency, while Ludhiana MP Ravneet Singh Bittu has joined the BJP.

With Monday’s list, the party has announced candidates for 12 of the 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab.

The latest names were finalised at the party’s central election committee meeting held on Saturday.

Punjab goes to the polls on June 1 in the last of the seven-phase Lok Sabha elections.