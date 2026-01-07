Punjab: Majithia aide Gulati sent to one-day vigilance remand in DA case

A Mohali court on Tuesday granted the Punjab vigilance bureau a one-day remand of Harpreet Singh Gulati, an aide of senior Shiromani Akali Dal leader Bikramjit Singh Majithia, in connection with a disproportionate assets (DA) case, officials said. The court has posted the matter for further hearing on January 7. The accused Harpreet Singh Gulati (face covered) was arrested by the vigilance bureau on November 30, 2025. (File)

Gulati was arrested by the vigilance bureau on November 30, 2025. The case pertains to the alleged accumulation of assets disproportionate to known sources of income during Majithia’s tenure as a cabinet minister in the previous Akali Dal-led government.

The vigilance bureau named Gulati as a co-accused, alleging that he played a key role in managing and routing funds linked to Majithia. Officials said Gulati acted as an intermediary in several financial transactions and was associated with companies allegedly used to channel money. These firms include liquor-related entities that are under scrutiny in the DA case.

According to vigilance records, Gulati maintained close professional and personal links with Majithia and was involved in handling financial affairs on his behalf.

The vigilance bureau is continuing its probe into the financial trail, company records, and property details linked to the accused. The court will take up the matter again on January 7, when Gulati is expected to be produced after the completion of the remand period.