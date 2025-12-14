Punjab: Man kills wife with spade in Sangrur village

A man has been arrested for allegedly killing his wife with a spade in Sangrur’s Ubhiya village. As per police, the victim was attacked and killed in the presence of her children (Representational Image)

The accused was identified as Hardeep Singh, who is in his early 30s.

As per the FIR, the motive behind the crime is suspected to be an ongoing domestic dispute concerning the accused’s extra-marital affair.

The complainant, Pappi Singh, brother of the deceased, Beant Kaur, 30, told police that she and her husband had been having a dispute over his illicit relationship with another woman.

On Saturday, he got information that his sister and brother-in-law had a heated altercation and later learnt that Hardeep had killed his sister by attacking her in the neck with a spade.

Acting on the brother’s complaint, police lodged an FIR against Hardeep under Section 103 (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and arrested him.

Deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Rupinder Kaur said initial investigation into the matter revealed that the cause of the murder was an extra-marital affair. However, the matter will be probed for more details, she said.

The victim is survived by a son, Sehmaldeep Singh, 11, and a daughter, Gurkirat Kaur, 6. As per police, the victim was attacked and killed in the presence of her children.