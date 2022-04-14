Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Punjab man, left in lurch by wife, kidnaps marriage middleman’s son
Punjab man, left in lurch by wife, kidnaps marriage middleman’s son

Reason: The woman failed to sponsor his spouse visa for the UK, even as his family had spent a hefty fee on procuring a study visa for her
Punjab is witnessing an increasing trend of contractual marriages, wherein men who fail to make the cut get married to and sponsor the study visa of women who are qualified to study abroad. (Stock Photo)
Updated on Apr 14, 2022 08:38 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Sangrur

A Sangrur man has been booked for allegedly kidnapping the son of a middleman who had arranged his marriage three years ago.

Reason: The woman failed to sponsor his spouse visa for the UK, even as his family had spent a hefty fee on procuring a study visa for her.

The accused has been identified as Harwinder Singh, 26, of Bedrukhan village in Sangrur, while the victim was identified as Karanbir Singh of Kanjhla village in the district. Police were able to rescue the victim, but the suspect is absconding.

Punjab is witnessing an increasing trend of contractual marriages, wherein men who fail to make the cut get married to and sponsor the study visa of women who are qualified to study abroad. In return, the women are expected to arrange spouse visa for the sponsor.

Palwinder Singh Cheema, superintendent of police (detective), said, that the victim’s father, Lakhwinder Singh, had acted as the middleman in Harwinder Singh’s marriage three years back.

“Harwinder’s family had spent around 26 lakh on the marriage and procuring a study visa for the woman. She had sent the sponsorship letter to him twice, but his visa got rejected both times. Therefore, he was demanding his money back from the middleman and his in-laws,” said Cheema.

On Wednesday night, when Karanbir was returning home from Sangrur, Harwinder allegedly kidnapped him and demanded 26 lakh from the middleman. “The victim’s family lodged a complaint in the morning, and we immediately rescued the victim,” said the SP, adding that efforts are on to trace and arrest the suspect.

