Punjab man, left in lurch by wife, kidnaps marriage middleman’s son
A Sangrur man has been booked for allegedly kidnapping the son of a middleman who had arranged his marriage three years ago.
Reason: The woman failed to sponsor his spouse visa for the UK, even as his family had spent a hefty fee on procuring a study visa for her.
The accused has been identified as Harwinder Singh, 26, of Bedrukhan village in Sangrur, while the victim was identified as Karanbir Singh of Kanjhla village in the district. Police were able to rescue the victim, but the suspect is absconding.
Punjab is witnessing an increasing trend of contractual marriages, wherein men who fail to make the cut get married to and sponsor the study visa of women who are qualified to study abroad. In return, the women are expected to arrange spouse visa for the sponsor.
Palwinder Singh Cheema, superintendent of police (detective), said, that the victim’s father, Lakhwinder Singh, had acted as the middleman in Harwinder Singh’s marriage three years back.
“Harwinder’s family had spent around ₹26 lakh on the marriage and procuring a study visa for the woman. She had sent the sponsorship letter to him twice, but his visa got rejected both times. Therefore, he was demanding his money back from the middleman and his in-laws,” said Cheema.
On Wednesday night, when Karanbir was returning home from Sangrur, Harwinder allegedly kidnapped him and demanded ₹26 lakh from the middleman. “The victim’s family lodged a complaint in the morning, and we immediately rescued the victim,” said the SP, adding that efforts are on to trace and arrest the suspect.
-
Man kills minor girlfriend after blackmailing her, ends life later
Palghar: A 21-year-old male college student allegedly died by suicide on Wednesday after killing hShah's'minor neighbour inside a hotel room at Arnala, Virar. Later in the day, the Borivali Government Railway Police registered a case of accidental death after Shah's body was found on the tracks. Shah's parents have identified the body, said Sr PI Raju Mane of Arnala Coastal police.
-
Yogi Adityanath says Ambedkar’s work for deprived sections will always be an inspiration
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday said Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar's work for the welfare and uplift of the deprived sections of the society will always be an inspiration. Yogi Adityanath also said every individual and democratic country across the world revered Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar. “Babasaheb always emphasized Indianness,” Yogi said. “Today everyone and every democratic country in the world reveres Babasaheb but no one knows about Mandal,” the chief minister said.
-
31 in 18-45 years age group get precautionary vaccination dose against Covid from private centres in Thane
Almost a week after the paid booster, or precautionary doses, for all was permitted, hardly 31 people in the 18-45 years age group have taken the dose from private vaccination centres in Thane city. However, the response for vaccination in the 12-15 years of age has doubled over the last few days. Meanwhile, Thane city has recorded 63.25% first dose vaccination and 48% fully vaccinated in the 15-18 years category.
-
What Delhi government's new Covid-19 advisory for private schools says
The Delhi government on Thursday issued an advisory to all private schools in the national capital in wake of the rising Covid-19 cases. Wearing of masks by students, teachers and other staff of schools. Maintenance of social distancing to the possible extent. Regular washing of hands and use of sanitisers. Creating awareness about the prevention of Covid among students, teachers and other supporting staff and parents visiting the school etc.
-
Madhya Pradesh CM slams Congress' Digvijaya Singh over Khargone violence
Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan hit back at senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Thursday over his criticism of the state government's actions in connection with the violence in Khargone district. Chouhan also accused the former chief minister of sharing fake photographs - showing men waving saffron flags outside a mosque while another plants one on the building - on social media and said that Singh wanted 'to set Madhya Pradesh on fire'.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics