Punjab Mandi Board ex-senior vice-chief quits Congress

Former senior vice-chairman of Punjab mandi board and senior leader of the Congress party Tejpreet Singh Peter resigned from the party’s primary membership on Sunday.

Peter, who has a strong hold in the Khemkaran constituency, was feeling ‘ignored’ in the party since the last state assembly election results. He had joined the Congress party in 1992. He was a loyalist of former chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh. Peter used to be among key dignitaries in the rallies of the former chief ministers. During the assembly elections of 2012 and 2017, Peter had demanded a ticket from the party for fighting elections in the Khemkaran constituency, but his demand was never considered.

Peter was apparently annoyed over the leadership of Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring. He also used to raise a banner of revolt against former Congress MLA Sukhpal Singh Bhullar.

Peter is likely to join Bharatiya Janata Party, according to the people close to him. He, however, said he was yet to decide his future course of action.