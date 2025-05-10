Punjab: Mass evacuations in Ferozepur, Fazilka border villages

Amid escalating tensions between India and Pakistan, most women and children were evacuated on Friday from the villages in the Hussainiwala area in Ferozepur and several border villages in the Fazilka district. The men have stayed behind to tend to their farms and livestock. People evacuate from the border villages in Punjab on Friday. (HT Photo)

Evacuations were reported from several villages in Fazilka, including Dona Nanka, Teja Ruhela, Churiwala, Mohar Jamsher, Chisti, Mohar Sona, Hasta Kalan, and Asafwala. In Ferozepur, Tendiwala, Kaluwala, Khundar Gatti, Hajara Singh Wala, and Ghatti Rajjo Kee villages, located within 5 km of the Indo-Pak border, also saw significant movement of residents.

“More than 70% of women and children from border villages within shelling range of Pakistan have been evacuated to safer areas in Ferozepur and Fazilka. In some households, even the men have begun relocating after sunset and returning home after sunrise as a precautionary measure,” said a security official on the condition of anonymity.

As part of emergency preparedness measures, Ranbir Singh Bhullar, MLA of Ferozepur (Urban) said that two boats have been provided to residents of Khundar Gatti village—situated across the Sutlej River, near the border to facilitate quick evacuation in case of any emergency.

Ferozepur deputy commissioner Deepshikha Sharma stated that the evacuation process has been entirely voluntary. “There is no official directive, she said and assured the public that the situation in the district is under control and emphasised that there is no reason for panic.

The DC urged residents to remain calm and cooperate with the administration.

She stressed the importance of adhering strictly to blackout guidelines during sensitive hours. “All residents, institutions, hotels, banquet halls, liquor stores, restaurants, and shops must turn off lights and use blackout curtains during emergencies. Non-compliance will attract strict legal action, including penalties. To curb misinformation and maintain public order, the district administration warned that individuals or groups spreading fake news or rumours will face serious consequences under Section 66D of the IT Act and other applicable laws,” the DC said.

The Fazilka administration has directed all shops and business establishments to close by 7 pm on Friday.