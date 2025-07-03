Punjab: Mastuana Sahib: Decks cleared for med college & hospital, tenders by month end

The long-awaited Sant Attar Singh State Institute of Medical Sciences in Mastuana Sahib is one step closer to reality, with tenders for construction expected to be floated by the end of July, officials confirmed on Thursday. The project will now cost around ₹ 700 crore and includes ₹ 595 crore for buildings, ₹ 10 crore for boundary walls and ₹ 70-80 crore for hostels, market, and staff quarters. (HT File)

In 2022, the CM originally announced the construction of the college at the cost of ₹407 crore in memory of Sant Baba Attar Singh in Mastuana Sahib.

The project will now cost around ₹700 crore and includes ₹595 crore for buildings, ₹10 crore for boundary walls and ₹70-80 crore for hostels, market, and staff quarters.

Public works department (PWD) executive engineer Ajay Garg said that the medical college is slated to be built on 20 acres of land in Kheri village, while the hospital will come up on approximately 9 acres of land in Changal village. “The land earmarked for the college was previously designated for horticulture and has been transferred from the revenue department. The tendering process is currently in progress and will be floated within the next 10 to 15 days. Regarding the hospital to be built in Changal village, the boundary wall work is already underway. The tender for the building will also be floated in the next two weeks,” Garg said.

Garg attributed the delay to an ongoing legal case between the two parties—the Sant Attar Singh Gursagar Mastuana Trust and SGPC over land ownership.

Deputy commissioner Sandeep Rishi said that 25 acres were initially earmarked for the hospital and college. “Of this, 17 acres were found to be involved in the case, leaving eight acres available. An additional 1.5 acres of land in the nearby area, which was wrongly registered under an individual’s name has been added, and now the hospital will come up on this land parcel,” the DC said.

Garg said that after the tender is issued, the construction is expected to be completed within two years.