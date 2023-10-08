Punjab Medical Council poll results subject to decision on plea: HC

The Punjab and Haryana high court on Saturday said that Punjab Medical Council can go ahead with the elections, but the result would be subject to the decision on the plea filed before the court. Punjab and Haryana high court building in Chandigarh.

The high court bench of justice Vinod S Bhardwaj did not stay the elections, which were underway on Saturday, but issued notice to the Punjab Medical Council, among others, on a plea from three doctors from Bathinda, including Vitul Gupta.

The petitioners had alleged that the council had commenced the election process notwithstanding that a large number of persons may not be alive and even the voter list has not been prepared by updating the information. They had demanded that the council be directed to prepare fresh voter lists to hold polls and stay elections initiated by the council.

As per the plea, there are 45,000 doctor voters as per the ballot papers issued, out of which 20% are dead, and an equal number are presently residing abroad or in other parts of the country. As many as 20% are not residing at the given address mentioned in the list of voters, and many have changed their place of practice, which is not on record.

The council lawyer had stated that the procedure as prescribed under the rules had been duly followed and the objections were invited to the final voter list.

The court deferred the hearing for January 22, 2024, ordering that in the meantime, the election process may continue, however, the declaration of the final result shall be subject to the outcome of the present writ petition.

