Tuesday, Feb 11, 2025
Punjab: Meet Hayer demands spl package for crop diversification

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Feb 11, 2025 09:10 AM IST

AAP MP Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer criticized the BJP for neglecting Punjab farmers in the 2025-26 budget and demanded a special package for crop diversification.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer on Monday hit out at the BJP-led central government for completely ignoring the farmers of Punjab its budget for financial year 2025-26 and demanded a special package for the state for crop diversification.

Aam Aadmi Party MP Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer (HT File)
Participating in discussion on the budgetary proposals, Meet Hayer expressed concern over Punjab being completely ignored for crop diversification.

The justified demands of Punjab’s farmers, who have been protesting for over three years for the minimum support price (MSP), have not been acknowledged,” the Sangrur MP said, calling it “unfortunate”.

He also sought a special package for the agriculture-related industries of Sangrur, such as the combine harvester industry of Handiaya.

The AAP MP said the government has miserably failed in areas like per capita income, GDP, and the depreciating value of rupee against the dollar.

The minister pointed out that India lags significantly in per capita income.

In India, the income of only a handful of people has increased, while the general population’s income growth has been negligible, he said. “The condition of the common man is aptly described by the saying Amdani Athani, Kharcha Rupaiya,” he added, highlighting the disparity.

Commenting on the depreciating rupee, Meet Hayer said that BJP leaders used to say 10 years ago that the rupee was in the ICU, but now under their rule, the rupee’s condition against the dollar is at its weakest.

