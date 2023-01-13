Punjab minister Aman Arora reviews preparations for investors’ summit

Punjab housing and urban development (H&UD) minister Aman Arora, on Thursday, reviewed the preparations for Progressive Punjab Investors Summit to be held in February this year. He also directed the officials to ramp up the road infrastructure and special focus should be laid on the beautification of Mohali.

Chairing a review meeting at PUDA Bhawan, SAS Nagar, Arora directed the officials of Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) to ensure that all the roads leading from Shaheed Bhagat Singh International Airport to the venue of the summit are repaired well in time. The summit will go a long way in ensuring holistic industrial development of the state and elaborate arrangements should be made to make this mega event a huge success.

Asking to take necessary steps to beautify the roads and roundabouts, the minister directed officials of the engineering wing of GMADA to execute the paint work pertaining to electricity poles, roundabouts, kerbs and plant flowers on either side of the roads. He also discussed a plan with officials to remove traffic bottlenecks from congested roads.

The H&UD Minister was apprised that the project to widen the three roads includes Kumbra Chowk (Dividing road chowk of Sector-61/70 and Sector 62/69) to Bawa White House; village Mohali to YPS Chowk; and Sector 62/63/50-51 Chowk to sector 65/48 (Golf Range) is under process and work will be initiated soon. GMADA chief administrator Amandeep Bansal and chief engineer Balwinder Singh were among those present.