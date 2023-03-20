Punjab minister praises Bhagwant Mann for action against Amritpal

Reiterating its commitment to law and order in Punjab, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government on Monday said that whoever tries to vitiate the atmosphere of the state, the government will surely take strict action against them.

Dhaliwal said Mann is capable of taking tough decisions to maintain peace in Punjab. (HT File Photo)

Addressing a press conference here, agriculture minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal praised chief minister Bhagwant Mann and the state government for taking the crucial step to maintain law and order in Punjab. “This proves how serious the Mann government is about peace and law and order in the state. No anti-social element will be allowed to flourish in the state,” he added

The cabinet minister further said that Mann is capable of taking tough decisions to maintain peace in Punjab. “Our government will not spare those people who act against the interest of Punjab or are trying to disturb the peace here. The Mann government is prepared to take tough decisions if needed,” he said, praising the chief minister for closely monitoring the matter and leading the action.

“The youth of Punjab do not need bullets and guns. They need jobs and laptops. Mann will never let Punjab deviate from the path of development,” Dhaliwal said.