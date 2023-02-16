Punjab minister warns RTA officials
Taking serious note of complaints of harassment being faced by people at some Road Transport Authority (RTA) offices, transport minister Laljit Singh Bhullar on Thursday warned the erring employees of action. Bhullar said that no official who harasses the people will be spared at any cost, directing principal secretary, transport, Vikas Garg to take appropriate departmental action against erring employees. He also asked state transport commissioner Monish Kumar to carry out surprise visits and inspect RTA offices. “I have received many complaints of people facing harassed in RTA offices,” he said in a statement, telling the officials to improve their working.HTC
