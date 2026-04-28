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Punjab misses wage revision deadline, labour unions threaten ‘Noida-like’ stir

In April 2026, Noida and Greater Noida were gripped by violent labour unrest as over 40,000 factory workers took to the streets. Demanding higher minimum wages and better working conditions, the demonstrations escalated into widespread arson and property damage.

Published on: Apr 28, 2026 07:20 am IST
By Karam Prakash, Patiala
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Despite the mandatory daily wage revision being due in March, the Punjab labour department has not yet completed the process. This delay has prompted labour unions to threaten protests similar to those in Noida if the government does not act immediately.

Despite the mandatory daily wage revision being due in March, the Punjab labour department has not yet completed the process. This delay has prompted labour unions to threaten protests similar to those in Noida if the government does not act immediately. (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)

In April 2026, Noida and Greater Noida were gripped by violent labour unrest as over 40,000 factory workers took to the streets. Demanding higher minimum wages and better working conditions, the demonstrations escalated into widespread arson and property damage. Authorities responded with lathi-charges to disperse the crowds, resulting in more than 300 arrests.

However, the government said that the revision would be announced soon and the file in this regard has been sent to the finance department for approval.

At present, the minimum wage for an unskilled worker stands at 450 per day, while a semi-skilled worker earns 481 per day. According to official data from the labour department, skilled and highly skilled workers are paid 515.51 and 555.20 per day, respectively. These rates have remained unchanged since the last revision in September 2025, despite rules warranting a revision every six months.

Officials, however, indicated that the process is underway. Manvesh Sidhu, principal secretary, labour department, said that the revision would be announced soon. “We have already sent the file to the finance department for approval,” he said.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Karam Prakash

Karam Prakash is a Patiala-based senior correspondent covering several districts of Malwa region of Punjab. He writes on various domains, including health, agriculture, power and education.

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Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Punjab misses wage revision deadline, labour unions threaten ‘Noida-like’ stir
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Punjab misses wage revision deadline, labour unions threaten ‘Noida-like’ stir
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