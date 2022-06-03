Punjab MLA’s gunman shoots himself in Jalandhar

A security man attached to the Aam Aadmi Party MLA from Jalandhar West, Sheetal Angural, allegedly shot himself with his weapon here on Thursday morning.

The incident happened in the room provided to the gunmen by the MLA. Angural said that he was supposed to visit a public event, and the gunman told his colleagues that he would not be able to go along. About half an hour later, the gunman allegedly shot himself in the room.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to the MLA, the victim had skipped the duty for the past eight days and had joined back on Thursday. “As soon as I got the news, I left the event program and rushed back,” he said.

The gunman’s colleagues said that he had been absent from work due to some family dispute. Police said they are probing the exact cause of the incident.