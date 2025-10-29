Punjab: Mohali mayor slams AAP govt over garbage crisis

Mayor Amarjit Singh Sidhu on Tuesday targeted the Aam Aadmi Party-led state government over the city’s mounting garbage problem.

Sidhu alleged that the government, along with Mohali MLA Kulwant Singh, was deliberately halting sanitation services to malign the municipal corporation. “The people of Mohali are educated; they know who is truly responsible for this filth,” he said. The crisis came to public attention on Monday when a sanitation contractor parked 15 trolleys filled with garbage at a parking lot in Sector 78, highlighting the city’s worsening waste management problem.

Mayor Sidhu, who visited the site, warned that if the government failed to allocate a proper dumping ground, all the garbage-laden trolleys would be stationed in front of the deputy commissioner’s office.

Meanwhile, sanitation workers and trolley drivers complained of having nowhere to dispose of collected waste.

Sidhu said that providing a dedicated dumping site is now an urgent necessity. “We don’t need more showmanship — we need solutions,” he said. “Mohali must be cleaned up, or else the people themselves will take to the streets, and the government will be held accountable.”

The city’s solid waste management crisis has persisted for years, with the project to install a new waste management plant stuck in administrative red tape since 2012.