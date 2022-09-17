Punjab MP Sanjeev Arora calls on President Droupadi Murmu

Rajya Sabha member of Parliament from Punjab, Sanjeev Arora, on Friday called on President of India Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi.

Arora termed the meeting a “courtesy call” where he briefed the President about himself, his work and social and other activities, and discussed some current issues.

He told her that the country needs some immediate reforms as far as the health sector is concerned and pointed out that there is a dire need to make affordable healthcare available for every Indian.

He also briefed the President about his charitable trust“Krishna Pran Breast Cancer Charitable Trust” where he has provided free treatment to around 170 cancer patients.

Arora remarked, “President Droupadi Murmu is a pleasant and down-to-earth personality from a humble background.”