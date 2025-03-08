Punjab: Narcotics anonymous groups to come up in all villages to fight drugs

The state government is all set to form 15-member narcotics anonymous support groups in all villages to deal with the growing drug menace. Punjab health minister Dr Balbir Singh, during a visit to a de-addiction and rehabilitation centre in Barnala, said the government has adopted a two-pronged strategy – on one hand, it is snapping the drug trade nexus and on the other, it is focussing on curbing drug use among people. (HT Photo)

Each committee will be headed by a woman panchayat member and have an ASHA worker as the member secretary.

Health minister Dr Balbir Singh, during a visit to a de-addiction and rehabilitation centre in Barnala, said the government has adopted a two-pronged strategy – on one hand, it is snapping the drug trade nexus and on the other, it is focussing on curbing drug use among people.

In a meeting with officials in Bathinda, the minister said that police alone cannot win a battle against the drugs and laid an emphasis on the role of families and society to fight against the drug abuse.

He said the support groups will also be established in de-addiction centres, OOAT (outpatient opioid assisted treatment) clinics, and mohallas, where reformed addicts will serve as a source of inspiration for others to give up drugs. There will be separate support groups for women addicts.

The minister also cautioned operators of private de-addiction centres against promoting drugs under the guise of rehabilitation.