Punjab: NIA raids in Gurdaspur, Muktsar in Ludhiana blast probe

Teams of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday raided the houses of two persons in Muktsar and Gurdaspur districts in connection with the Ludhiana bomb blast case of 2021.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

An official confirmation of any arrest or detention is awaited.

The raids lasted for six hours and the central agency team recovered about ₹10 lakh, police officials privy to the development said.

According to sources in the central agency, the raids were held on the basis of custodial interrogation of one of the most wanted terrorists Harpreet Singh, alias Happy Malaysia, and the NIA’s ongoing probe.

On December 23, 2021, a blast rocked the Ludhiana court complex in which suspected bomber Gagandeep Singh was killed and six people injured.

Happy, a key conspirator in the crime, was arrested in December 2022 at Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI) Airport, Delhi, on arrival from Malaysia.

On January 7, the NIA filed a charge sheet before a Mohali court, naming Gagandeep Singh, Surmukh Singh alias Sammu, Dilbagh Singh alias Baggo, Rajanpreet Singh and a Pakistani national Zulfikar alias Pahalwan, who it said were part of the conspiracy.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to the federal agency, Happy is an associate of Pakistan-based and banned pro-Khalistan outfit International Sikh Youth Federation (ISYF) chief Lakhbir Singh Rode, on whose directions he coordinated in the delivery of IED from Pakistan that was used in the Ludhiana court complex blast.