Punjab: No major impact of arhtiya, millers’ strike on procurement ops on Day 1

BATHINDA/LUDHIANA/SANGRUR : Arthiyas (commission agents) and rice millers went on a strike in Punjab on Wednesday in support of their demands at a time when the arrival of paddy in mandis is gaining momentum.

According to the Punjab Mandi Board data, there was little impact on procurement operation on Day One of the strike by two key stakeholders in the purchase process. The purchase operations which came to a standstill in the morning gained momentum in the afternoon. The data reveals that a total of 1.57 lakh tonnes of paddy was purchased in grain markets across the state on Wednesday against 2.2 lakh tonnes on Tuesday.

A total of 1.66 lakh tonnes of paddy arrived in purchase centres in the state on Wednesday against 2.28 lakh tonnes a day before, the data reveals. The Mandi Board data said 13.43 lakh tonnes of paddy has arrived in state grain markets since October 1.

Mandi Board officials said they expected a fall in paddy arrival at the grain markets as the agents have told farmers to avoid bringing produce to purchase centres to avoid inconvenience.

Bathinda Arhtiya Association president Satish Kumar said the commission agents are facing loss due to the Centre’s “poor policy-making”.

“We are entitled to 2.5% daami or commission on the paddy purchased by government agencies. In accordance with the revised minimum support price (MSP) of ₹2,203 a quintal for the current kharif procurement, it should have been ₹55.08 a quintal. But the Centre has frozen the commission at ₹45.86, which is unacceptable,” Kumar said.

Chanderkant Garg, the vice-president of the Mansa District Arthiya Association said labour charges should be increased so that the workforce can be retained at the grain markets.

Millers to meet in Ludhiana tomorrow

Rice millers, engaged in milling of non-basmati varieties for government agencies, have gone on an indefinite strike against the Food Corporation of India (FCI) guidelines regarding the acceptance of only fortified rice kernels (FRK). Rice is fortified by adding a micronutrient powder that sticks to grains in layers with a vitamin and mineral mix in the form of a coating. FRKs blended with custom-milled rice (CMR) in a specific ratio are supplied for public distribution as part of the Centre’s plan to tackle malnutrition and reduce nutrient deficiency.

Punjab Rice Millers Association president Tarsem Saini said rice fortification was started in 2021 as a pilot project, and Punjab produced 80 lakh tonnes last year.

The association laments the FCI’s decision to reduce the cost of gunny bags, too. Saini said the association will not supply bags in mandis.

Official sources in the state food and civil supplies department said procurement operations might be hit if the strike by both crucial stakeholders continues. “Millers provide 50% of the required gunny bags and it would impede lifting the grains from mandis if they do no resume work soon,” a senior official said, requesting anonymity.

Stakeholders refrain from strike in Khanna grain market

Arhtiyas and rice millers refrained from the strike in the Khanna grain market, the largest in Asia. Harbans Singh Rosha, president of the arhtiya association in Khanna, said: “The Khanna grain market receives 1.2 lakhs bags of paddy every day, making it the largest market in Asia. Taking into account the inconvenience to local farmers, it was decided not to participate in the strike. The association members in mandis of Payal, Doraha, Sahnewal, Rajpura, Nabha, and Patiala also followed suit.”

Sangrur mandis wear a deserted look

Procurement of paddy came to a standstill in Sangrur district. There are 171 grain markets in Sangrur.

Meanwhile, dozens of farmers from Sangrur on Wednesday moved to Haryana to sell their basmati rice there. They said that back-to-back strikes by labourers and arhtiyas have hit them. Besides, they are getting very low price in Sangrur.

Randeep Singh (36), a resident of Daraj village in Barnala, said they have received call from commission agents of Haryana and they promised us to buy our produce at over ₹3,700 per quintal.

District mandi officer Jaspal Singh said: “The procurement work was hit due to the strike and farmers were also suffering in the grain markets. We are hopeful to resolve the matter by tomorrow.”

“The farmers are easily fetching around ₹3,700 per quintal for basmati here in Sangrur. But if they want to sell their crop in Haryana, they can go there. They have right to sell their crop wherever they want.”

