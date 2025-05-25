Search Search
Sunday, May 25, 2025
Punjab: Now, get free dengue tests at Aam Aadmi Clinics

ByHT Correspondent, Patiala
May 25, 2025 08:40 AM IST

Before this decision, ELISA-based dengue tests were conducted at only district and civil hospitals. Consequently, patients were compelled to visit private labs for dengue testing. Private labs charge anywhere between ₹1,000– ₹1,500 for the dengue tests.

The Punjab government has decided to offer free dengue tests at all 882 Aam Aadmi Clinics across the state.

The Punjab government has decided to offer free dengue tests at all 882 Aam Aadmi Clinics across the state. (HT File)
“Dengue (NSI ELISA) testing has been initiated at all the Aam Aadmi Clinics (AACs) across Punjab through the public-private partnership (PPP) mode in collaboration with Path Care Labs,” reads the letter issued by Punjab health department director.

Before this decision, ELISA-based dengue tests were conducted at only district and civil hospitals. Consequently, patients were compelled to visit private labs for dengue testing.

In the wake of intermittent rain over the past few days, health officials were on alert. They said that the prevailing weather conditions were conducive to dengue breeding. The state has already reported over 100 cases this season.

