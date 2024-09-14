Punjab: NRI nabbed with 15 cartridges from Amritsar airport

An NRI was arrested after 15 cartridges were recovered from his handbag at the international airport here on Saturday. The NRI was arrested after CISF personnel found the cartridges from his handbag. (HT File)

Police said Amardeep Singh visited his village in Gurdaspur district a few months back and was returning to New Jersey in the United States on Saturday.

During the security check, CISF personnel detained him after the cartridges of 9mm each were found in his handbag.

Later, the CISF personnel filed a complaint against Singh. An FIR under Sections 25/24/59 of the Arms Act has been registered against the NRI, police said.

Police said a probe is on into the matter.

Sources said that the NRI carried the ammunitions by mistake.