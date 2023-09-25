News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Punjab NRI Sabha elections on January 5

Punjab NRI Sabha elections on January 5

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Sep 25, 2023 01:15 AM IST

Punjab state’s NRI affairs minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal said on Sunday that Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Singh Maan has decided to hold the polls in January as most of the diaspora come to India in December and stay till March.

Elections to appoint the president of the NRI Sabha Punjab will be held on January 5, state’s NRI affairs minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal said on Sunday.

Punjab state’s NRI affairs minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal said on Sunday that Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Singh Maan has decided to hold the polls in January as most of the diaspora come to India in December and stay till March. (ANI)
Punjab state’s NRI affairs minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal said on Sunday that Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Singh Maan has decided to hold the polls in January as most of the diaspora come to India in December and stay till March. (ANI)

Dhaliwal said Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Singh Maan has decided to hold the polls in January as most of the diaspora come to India in December and stay till March.

The NRI Sabha, the minister said, works as an agency of the state government to ensures the welfare of the Indian diaspora, redress the grievances of migrant Punjabis, and protects their rights and properties.

He said the term of the president of the sabha had ended in March.

The NRI Sabha Punjab is a society registered under the Societies Registration Act 1860 with the approval of the state government and the Punjab CM is the chief patron of this sabha. He said the commissioner, Jalandhar Division, is the chairperson of the sabha while all deputy commissioners are the chairpersons of the district units.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, September 25, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out