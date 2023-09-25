Punjab NRI Sabha elections on January 5

Elections to appoint the president of the NRI Sabha Punjab will be held on January 5, state’s NRI affairs minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal said on Sunday. Punjab state’s NRI affairs minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal said on Sunday that Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Singh Maan has decided to hold the polls in January as most of the diaspora come to India in December and stay till March. (ANI)

Dhaliwal said Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Singh Maan has decided to hold the polls in January as most of the diaspora come to India in December and stay till March.

The NRI Sabha, the minister said, works as an agency of the state government to ensures the welfare of the Indian diaspora, redress the grievances of migrant Punjabis, and protects their rights and properties.

He said the term of the president of the sabha had ended in March.

The NRI Sabha Punjab is a society registered under the Societies Registration Act 1860 with the approval of the state government and the Punjab CM is the chief patron of this sabha. He said the commissioner, Jalandhar Division, is the chairperson of the sabha while all deputy commissioners are the chairpersons of the district units.